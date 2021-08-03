Alkira is deepening its relationship with the cloud giant. According to the announcement, Alkira and AWS are collaborating to provide increased agility and advanced networking and security to AWS customers. With the collaboration, Alkira will be listed on the AWS Marketplace.

Co-sell opportunities

The collaboration also allows users to customers can consolidate their software and services purchases on one AWS bill, instead of managing multiple purchase orders. It also allows the duo to collaborate on co-sell opportunities and support faster customer adoption of Alkira CSX.

Alkira also announced the general availability of integration with AWS Transit Gateway Connect. It is a new AWS Transit Gateway attachment type that allows users to connect third-party SD-WAN hubs and network virtual appliances with AWS Transit Gateway.

Cloud firewall security for AWS workloads: Easily enforce uniform firewall zone-based security policy for AWS single or multi-region cloud application traffic. Alkira’s solution takes care of automated firewall provisioning, health monitoring, scale, and symmetric traffic steering.

End-to-end network segmentation: Segmentation and micro-segmentation allow isolation of AWS VPCs and reduce the attack surface for greater security. Communication between segments for shared application services can be selectively allowed with or without firewall security policy enforcement.

Deep cloud network visibility: Alkira portal offers deep operational visibility into cloud network health, availability, utilization, and application traffic flows for the AWS cloud environment. Enterprises can achieve operational excellence without the need to procure and deploy additional management software tools.

Elastic scale and high availability: Alkira unified backbone connects single region and multi-region AWS cloud environments with multi-ten gigabit speeds leveraging AWS high-speed low latency backbone. Alkira’s highly available global virtual infrastructure is backed by SLA guarantees.

Amir Khan, CEO and Founder of Alkira said,

“Alkira is thrilled with this closer business engagement with Amazon Web Services to offer hundreds of thousands of AWS customers a more sophisticated, yet simplified network infrastructure, consumed completely as-a-service. Enterprises no longer need to assume the risk and time delays to build, maintain and secure on-premises network infrastructure or DIY solutions on their own. CTOs can now consume their complete infrastructure directly from the AWS Marketplace with Alkira’s Network Cloud – the only Network as a Service (NaaS) on the AWS Marketplace.”

