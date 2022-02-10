Alkira announced an integration with HashiCorp Terraform that promises to bring speed, consistency, and automation to the provisioning of cloud networks. With the combination, it will be possible to integrate enterprise core, edge, and cloud networks directly into the DevOps infrastructure as a code toolchain.

Interact with Alkira CSX

Terraform provider for Alkira enables users to interact with the Alkira Cloud Services Exchange CSX portal and standardize connectivity to public clouds, SaaS applications, data centers, branches, and users with integrated network and security services.

Terraform uses a declarative approach, allowing developers to describe a desired end state for infrastructure within a written configuration file. Alkira CSX is a true cloud network as a service that provides a fast and consistent way to build secure, highly scalable networks within and between public clouds and on-premises environments. It also provides end-to-end visibility and management control. William Collins, principal cloud architect of Alkira said,

« The combination of Alkira and Terraform promises to unleash the full power of infrastructure as code to deliver consistent, agile, and reliable networking to meet technical demands and deliver business outcomes. In the past, the complexities and time required to build and test the infrastructure made it difficult to make changes. Terraform brings consistency, predictability and repeatability to this process, which make it easier to manage configuration changes and to scale the network safely. Alkira with Terraform lets the technology get out of the way. Companies moving to the cloud need an automation strategy, this integration brings the network into that conversation and puts elastic networking at the service of the business. »

See more Cloud Computing News