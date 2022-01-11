Cloud networking as-a-service solution provider, Alkira announced that the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN will be integrated with its Cloud Services Exchange cloud networking-as-a-service solution. The integrated solution provides end-to-end connectivity and management for SD-WAN and cloud workloads, allowing organizations to establish end-to-end network connectivity with cloud workloads.

Connecting dots for cloud migration

With Alkira’s intent-based policies, edge application traffic traversing the SD-WAN fabric to the cloud will be able to be symmetrically steered. The Alkira CSX portal offers operational controls across the cloud network deployment. It also provides organizations with powerful visibility, governance, control, and troubleshooting tools.

Aruba’s solution complements Alkira’s features with centralized policy orchestration, monitoring, and reporting for EdgeConnect SD-WAN instances. The joint solution allows SD-WAN deployments to be regionalized by attaching local Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN fabrics through the Alkira cloud backbone.

Atif Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Alkira said,

« Enterprises are struggling with the complexity of cloud migration, unified network segmentation and the implementation of stateful security services. Aruba EdgeConnect solves the edge-to-cloud connectivity problem, and Alkira CSX solves the segmentation and security issues using intent-based policies and firewalls. We connect the dots so customers don’t have to. »

