Alkira launched Cloud Insights, a free tool to improve the networking and security of enterprise cloud deployments. Nearly a third of cloud spending is wasted, according to Flexera’s State of the Cloud Report 2022, which identifies optimization of existing cloud resources as the top priority for enterprises.

Providing tailored recommendations

Cloud spending and network complexity accelerated during the pandemic, putting further pressure on businesses to optimize their cloud deployments. Growth shows no sign of slowing this year, as IDC forecasts a 21.7% increase in cloud infrastructure spending for the rest of 2022. Alkira Cloud Insights helps cloud architects and networking admins regain control of their cloud infrastructure.

The tool provides tailored recommendations on how to improve security, optimize spend and boost cloud networking performance in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure environments. It can help uncover duplicate IP addresses, unsanctioned internet access, unused networks and security resources, misconfigured security group settings, and unaccounted for shadow IT resources, among other things.

Amir Khan, CEO and founder of Alkira said,

“Many organizations dramatically increased their cloud deployments at the beginning of Covid to support remote work and digital transformation. Because the shift was so sudden, many organizations’ initial focus was on just making things work; the deployments were far from optimized. Alkira Cloud Insights allows businesses to do what equates to a bit of ‘spring cleaning’ for their environments. The tool helps to streamline cloud deployments, improve security posture and eliminate costly waste.”

Cloud Insights performs a rapid discovery of an organization’s AWS and Azure cloud networking environments. Companies will get a complete and automated inventory of their networking and security resources. They’ll also receive actionable data, including recommendations to improve cloud usage, security and spend. The insights and findings are delivered in an easy to use, centralized dashboard. There is also the ability to configure automated reporting to keep up to date on dynamic changes made to the cloud network environment.

Existing customers get immediate access to Cloud Insights through the Alkira portal. The company is also making it freely available at https://www.alkira.com/cloud-insights to other enterprise teams looking for a quicker and easier way to audit their cloud estate.