Cloud networking company, Alkira announced that the company has opened headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. the headquarters will spearhead the international expansion drive in the EMEA. The company is also recruiting teams in UK, Germany, France, Benelux, Nordics, and Spain while signing up new channel partners.

Leading expansion from new headquarters

Alkira’s new campaign is being led by senior vice president international Paul Couturier, who was previously responsible for international revenue growth at TippingPoint, Efficient Networks, Cyan, LightCyber, and Palo Alto Networks. In the campaign, Couturier is expecting strong interest from MSPs and MSSPs that wants to benefit from cloud services as a key competitive differentiator.

The company’s cloud network-as-a-service reduces the time for the provision secure, low-latency cloud networking. The CNaaS solution also makes it easier to deploy and manage third-party firewalls and provides full visibility and governance for day 2 operations. Paul Couturier, Senior vice president of Alkira said,

« Relationships with resellers are pivotal. Alkira is selling cloud networking as a service. We’re helping customers build an enterprise network in the cloud that unifies their clouds, sites, and users. That raises a lot of questions for customers, who expect a consultative relationship. We look forward to growing Alkira’s channel partners. The network always grows, getting bigger and needing to go faster. There’s a pressing need for networks built for the virtualized world of the cloud. CIOs are looking for complete transparency, cost efficiencies, the ability to provision in hours not weeks, and not just for a single cloud but across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. »