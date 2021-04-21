Open-source cloud data orchestration software provider, Alluxio announced the immediate availability of version 2.5 of its Data Orchestration Platform. The latest version features access via POSIX and S3 interfaces enabling data platform teams to accelerate data pipelines. The new release also improves compatibility with the S3 API. Together S3, HDFS, and POSIX make up a majority of the APIs.

Improved performance and compatibility

With the 2.5 release, administrators now have the flexibility to manage the Alluxio file system namespace through a standard object storage console. New and improved storage connectors on the three biggest cloud platforms improve the onboarding experience with seamless authentication and improved performance. Alluxio logs can be aggregated on a centralized collection server in Kubernetes now. Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio, said,

“For modern AI / ML data pipelines, the preferred application programming interface (API) for storage access is not HDFS. With this release, Alluxio significantly improves support for model training pipelines with an accelerated POSIX API for unified storage access, performance, and ease of management.”

See more Cloud Computing News