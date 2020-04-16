The open-source cloud data orchestration software developer Alluxio announced that the company has raised $15.5 million in Series B funding. This brings the total amount of funding raised to date to $23 million. Alluxio strengthened its partnerships with Amazon AWS and Google Cloud. Alluxio’s Data Orchestration Platform available in the Amazon AWS Marketplace and joining the Google Cloud Partner Program as a technology partner, giving AWS and Google Cloud customers the ability to accelerate analytical workloads and orchestrate data across clouds.

Multi-cloud analytics and AI

In the last six months, tens of new production deployments have been added, including Alibaba, EA, Nielsen, Roblox, Ryte, Tencent, VIPShop, Walmart, Walkme and WeRide. Haoyuan (H.Y.), Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio said,