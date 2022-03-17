In October 2021, the cloud, e-commerce, and tech company Amazon has announced that they are aiming to train 29 million people by 2025. To support this effort, the company has released a new game named AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Partitioner. The game is free, 3D, and can be played on the web browser.

Solving a city’s problems

The game begins with an avatar creation interface, just like most full-fledged RPG games around. Once you create your avatar, the AWS Cloud-training-game begins training for the interface elements such as locations of the buttons and what they work for. As your training for training is completed, you land on the city with problems; a gorilla meets you first while running after a man alongside a freely-roaming giraffe.

From now on, the game pushes you into solving the city’s problems by using cloud solutions; AWS Cloud. This is where real education begins and Amazon guides you when and how to use AWS Cloud to solve problems. It pushes you to utilize cloud computing, storage, database, and security services. In the city, you meet NPC citizens for quests and you can roam around freely to observe.

It seems like a very nice way to teach the very basics of cloud visually and interactively. Those who want to try the game can follow the link below to register and start playing immediately in the web browser without a charge. The game has a cloud-saving capability, so you don’t need to worry about sitting and finishing the game at once.

Click here to play Amazon AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Partitioner

Amazon has launched the reimagined version of the AWS Educate program worldwide alongside the 3D game. It offers hundreds of hours of free resource materials with self-paced training. It includes 50 courses and 10 hands-on labs in the AWS Management Console. Kevin Kelly, director of cloud career training programs at AWS said;

« AWS Cloud Quest and AWS Educate intentionally move away from passive content. We want to make abstract cloud computing concepts real through interactive and hands-on activities that immediately let learners turn theory into practice. These two offerings help individuals grow their skills and employability. We are continuing to innovate how learners can build their cloud knowledge and practical skills, meeting them where they are and bringing knowledge within anyone’s reach by making these programs free »