Amazon announced AWS re/Start program– a full-time, classroom-based training and skills development course for learning cloud computing. With this program, candidates who don’t have a technology background can learn technology-related things and essential skills, including resume writing, methods of appearing for interviews, and other things.

No technology background needed

The program targets unemployed or underemployed individuals, including military veterans, their families, and young people. Through scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework, learners can gain the technical and soft skills they need for an entry-level cloud role.

The 12-week AWS re/Start program includes scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework. It can be availed in 52 cities across 25 countries. It is important to note that there is no age limit or fee for this course by Amazon. This special course is developed for 29 million people to hone their technical skills for free.

