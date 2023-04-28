Amazon announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and updated guidance for the second quarter.

According to the report, Net sales increased 9% to $127.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with $116.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

AWS segment operating income was $5.1 billion, compared with an operating income of $6.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Tech giant Amazon reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations, and shares jumped more than 11%. A few months ago, the company announced that it is laying off 27,000 workers to cut costs. However, the report shows that the company’s cloud unit, AWS, grew by 16% during the first quarter, which is slower than the 37% the company reported one year ago.

$127.4 billion net sales

With the announcement of the financial results of the first quarter, which ended on March 31, 2023, the company also updated its financial guidance for the second quarter of the fiscal year. In the second quarter, the company expects net sales to be between $127.0 billion and $133.0 billion, or to grow between 5% and 10% compared with the second quarter of 2022. According to the guidance, operating income is expected to be between $2.0 billion and $5.5 billion, compared with $3.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Financial highligts:

Operating income increased to $4.8 billion in the first quarter, compared with $3.7 billion in first quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 operating income includes approximately $0.5 billion of charges related to estimated severance costs. North America segment operating income was $0.9 billion, compared with operating loss of $1.6 billion in first quarter 2022. International segment operating loss was $1.2 billion, compared with operating loss of $1.3 billion in first quarter 2022. AWS segment operating income was $5.1 billion, compared with operating income of $6.5 billion in first quarter 2022.

Net income was $3.2 billion in the first quarter, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $3.8 billion, or $0.38 per diluted share, in first quarter 2022. All share and per share information for comparable prior year periods throughout this release have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 20-for-1 stock split effected on May 27, 2022. First quarter 2023 net income includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $0.5 billion included in non-operating expense from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., compared to a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion from the investment in first quarter 2022.

Operating cash flow increased 38% to $54.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $39.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

Free cash flow improved to an outflow of $3.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an outflow of $18.6 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations improved to an outflow of $10.1 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an outflow of $29.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations improved to an outflow of $4.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an outflow of $22.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said,

« There’s a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy. Our Stores business is continuing to improve the cost to serve in our fulfillment network while increasing the speed with which we get products into the hands of customers (we expect to have our fastest Prime delivery speeds ever in 2023). Our Advertising business continues to deliver robust growth, largely due to our ongoing machine learning investments that help customers see relevant information when they engage with us, which in turn delivers unusually strong results for brands. And, while our AWS business navigates companies spending more cautiously in this macro environment, we continue to prioritize building long-term customer relationships both by helping customers save money and enabling them to more easily leverage technologies like Large Language Models and Generative AI with our uniquely cost-effective machine learning chips (“Trainium” and “Inferentia”), managed Large Language Models (“Bedrock”), and AI code companion CodeWhisperer. We like the fundamentals we’re seeing in AWS, and believe there’s much growth ahead. »