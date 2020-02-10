Cloud giant Amazon is working on two data centers that will be located in India’s Telangana region, at a cost of $1.6 billion.

According to the latest reports, tech giant Amazon is planning to set up 2 new data centers in India. Bot data centers are expected to be on the outskirts of Hyderabad. One of the data center locations is proposed at Chandanvelly village in Shabad Mandal, and the other one in at Meerkhanpet village in Kandukur Mandal. It is expected to cost around $1.6 for the data centers and more than 90% of the investments would go towards the high-end computer and storage equipment.

150 square meters in total

State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) of Telangana has recommended having sites cleared for the Amazon Data Services India Private Limited (ADSIPL) at its meeting held on January 31. According to ADSPIL’s documents, environmental clearance areas are 66,003 square meters and 82,833 square meters, almost 150 square meters in total. In 2019, AWS opened a 170,000 square meters office in Hyderabad, the office houses around 15,000 workers.