AMD launched AMD EPYC processors, powering the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Alletra 6000. HPE Alletra 6000 is a cloud-native data infrastructure storage solution that powers business-critical applications with the cloud experience.

To deliver a high-performance system

The new HPE Alletra 6000 takes advantage of the AMD EPYC 7002 series processors, which have the ability to scale from 8 to 64 high-performance cores and the increased generational bandwidth of PCIe 4 support. It offers up to 3X faster performance than previous HPE Nimble Storage All-Flash Arrays.

Omer Asad, vice president and general manager, Primary Storage, HCI & Data Management Services at HPE, said,

“AMD EPYC processors give the HPE Alletra 6000 an ultra-efficient architecture that is designed to deliver fast, consistent performance with industry-leading data efficiency. We were able to leverage the high core counts and increased bandwidth supported by PCIe 4 capabilities of AMD EPYC processors, to deliver a high-performance system, that provides great efficiency for business-critical workloads with strict SLAs for availability and performance.”

HPE Alletra 6000 represents a bold paradigm shift for data infrastructure as it enables IT to shift from owning and maintaining data infrastructure to simply accessing and utilizing it on-demand and as-a-service.

With the new HPE Alletra 6000, AMD EPYC processors are helping HPE power the next generation of storage and enable customers to get access to a new solution that:

Provides a wide range of core counts from 8 to 64 with the EPYC 7252, EPYC 7302, EPYC 7502 or EPYC 7742,

Doubles the amount of storage processing per socket compared to previous generations,

Supports up to 54 SAP Hana nodes, and a maximum of 216 SAP Hana nodes using the HPE Alletra 60901 enabled by high compute and connectivity features from AMD EPYC 7002 processors,

Creates a holistic HPE GreenLake system powered by AMD EPYC processors, that delivers on the Unified DataOps vision, with Data Services Cloud Console and cloud data services.

