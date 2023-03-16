Sydney-based cloud engineering company Anchor announced it has extended its partnership with Cloudflare, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, becoming an official Cloudflare Managed Services Provider (MSP) for the ANZ market.

The partnership will address the growing demand

The Managed Services Provider (MSP) partnership will address the growing demand for more comprehensive security offerings and support Anchor and Cloudflare’s continued growth in the region. This comes as Anchor was recognized with two awards at the Cloudflare APJC Partner Forum in early February: 2022 New Partner of the Year for APJC and 2022 Most Valuable Player for ANZ.

The MSP partnership will see Anchor provide managed services focusing on Application Services, and offering networking and Zero Trust services, positioning Anchor as a local ANZ specialist combining skills across public cloud platforms, network performance and network security.

The partnership between Cloudflare and Anchor will provide organizations across ANZ with a one-stop shop for Engineering as a Service dedicated to cloud and security management, with a strong focus on app security, digital team management, and access management (i.e Zero Trust) as well as compliance.

This builds on Anchor’s commitment to advance the Managed Services Provider (MSP) model and change how cloud and security services are consumed, which kicked off with the launch of its Agile Cloud Engineering (ACE) offering in late 2021.

Through ACE, Anchor can now implement and manage all aspects of network security and performance delivered through Cloudflare’s technology.

Joshua Mann, Managing Director, Anchor said,

« As Australia’s number one Cloud Engineering as a Service organisation we understand that network performance and security is just as important as the cloud platform. Our customers need more than just great security technology delivered through reseller agreements. So, we decided to merge the best security technology from Cloudflare with our deep industry and engineering services expertise – this is really where clients see a lot of added value today. We believe that this strategic MSP partnership with Cloudflare will fill a gap in the market and help answer a growing demand from ANZ organisations, including ISVs and SaaS vendors and especially in highly regulated and cloud-dependent industries such as financial services, healthcare, logistics, education providers and retail. We cannot wait to continue deepening our relationship with Cloudflare and use our collaboration to continue growing our footprint in ANZ, following what was already a strong growth year in 2022. Our ability to offer Cloudflare solutions in a MSP capacity will mean incredible opportunities to keep expanding and bring best in class, personalised security and compliance solutions and engineering services to organisations in the region. »

Successful 12 months

2023 is set to be a strong year for the Cloudflare and Anchor collaboration, after a very successful past 12 months.

At the recent Cloudflare APJC Partner Forum in February, Anchor was recognized with the 2022 New Partner of the Year Award which honors partners who made a substantial investment in building their Cloudflare competency through certification, training, and building secure customer sales and growth. It also received the 2022 Most Valuable Player of the Year Award for ANZ, recognizing Anchor’s stellar service to Cloudflare’s customers but also how Anchor built new business value by tapping into the power of network, relationships, and ecosystems.

Wendy Komadina, Head of Partnerships & Alliances, APJC, Cloudflare said,

« Over the last 12 months, we have built a strong partnership between Cloudflare and Anchor. The Anchor team has leaned in and invested in building their teams’ sales and technical competency on Cloudflare solutions with great enthusiasm, in addition to building their MSP competency. Together we have worked on joint cybersecurity solutions to support customers. Anchor thoroughly deserves the recognition, winning two of our APJC Partner Awards. Huge Congratulations to Joshua and the team. »