Confidential Cloud platform provider, Anjuna closes $30 million Series B Funding, which brings the total investment to over $42 million. The funding will allow the company to bring the Anjuna Confidential Cloud Software Platform to market and to evolve its technology and security innovations in the enterprise confidential computing market.

Confidential Cloud Software Platform

The Anjuna platform leverages confidential computing technologies to isolate data and application workloads. The secure enclave technology transforms public clouds into fully trusted environments and these hardware-based locked computing environments ensure data privacy and protection for applications.

The protection works seamlessly across storage, networks, and multi-cloud or hybrid cloud environments from different vendors, and on-premises data centers. It deploys within the enterprise ecosystem, securing all data in all states, and supporting even packaged and legacy enterprise applications instantly and without modification. Anjuna is also a member of the Confidential Computing Consortium, founded in 2019 under the auspices of the Linux Foundation to define and promote the adoption of confidential computing. Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna said,

“Anjuna makes it practical to use powerful hardware-level security features in clouds and servers from all major providers. This can transparently accommodate software applications unchanged while extending hardware-grade protection uniformly across all of IT infrastructure. We are thrilled to add Insight Partners as investors. With their support, we can aggressively advance this powerful solution in the market and finally solve the most persistent and fundamental data security challenges without disrupting enterprise IT.”

