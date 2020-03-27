The provider says that any given day most of the companies that allow remote working and remote access to an extent, generally plan their remote worker cap around 20-30%. A recent coronavirus outbreak is bringing this number up to 70% of the whole workforce for many companies. This increase in demand, in turn, requires more remote access server capacity.

The solution for increasing demand

Every company that can contribute to society in these hard days as coronavirus pandemic spreads further day by day. As Cisco and Palo Alto announced their free and expanded licensing for their VPN tunneling apps, there should also be some physical servers, some service provided by a company to utilize these license ease.

Apcela’s Arcus Secure platform is one of such services that you companies can direct their workforce for secure connection to the company network, providing a secure gateway. The platform also supports split tunneling which enables users to route certain traffic within the tunnel and other traffic out of the tunnel. In the real-world, this enables users to connect the company’s servers to access emails while accessing other services through undirected network traffic, unclogging company infrastructure for critical traffic loads.

Exceptions become standards

As many white-collar workers are now working remotely secure VPN access to company infrastructure is becoming a standard rather than an exception. Providers like Apcela allow company management to expand their access capacity instantly while maintaining their security and access integrity. As the pandemic does not seem to be near its end, working public would require more of these services with even more robust performance and more strict security practices.