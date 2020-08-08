Appvia‘s new cloud cost prediction and visibility tool, Kore Cost is integrated within the latest version of our Kore platform to compare costs from AWS, Azure, and GCP at the planning and provisioning stage. The new tool also provides ongoing visibility of actual costs incurred by a team’s infrastructure. Appvia also stated that Kore Cost‘s capabilities help stop project costs from spiraling out of control in early-stage development. Kore Cost is built with a developer-centric approach, embedded into the company’s self-service multi-cloud developer platform.
See cost implications across different cloud providers
Appvia’s new tool also allows teams to see cost implications across different cloud providers and reusable cloud plans, and immediately see how altering node pool sizes and instances would change these costs. Jonathan Shanks, Appvia Co-Founder and CEO said,
“The cloud has allowed businesses to innovate, develop, and deploy on a scale that was unimaginable several years ago, but understanding what impact that might have on your bottom line has proved challenging. There’s so many factors to consider, that it could take days to draw up an accurate assessment of what a project might actually cost when everything is up and running. Developers have traditionally been out of the loop when it comes to the financials of a project, but they’re the ones with the skills and understanding of the build to be able to assess where costs can be saved.”
Benefits of Kore Cost:
- Cost Visibility: Compare cloud provider costs at the point of decision making and extend that visibility to development teams.
- Granular Breakdowns: Applications and cloud services are grouped into categories to represent the total cost of a microservice, environment or application stack.
- Real-time Updates: Near real-time visibility of costs split out by existing projects or teams to help you to keep budget under control.
- Budget Awareness: Set budgets to provide teams with the awareness of their ongoing spending against a listed allocation.
- Time-Saving: Costs are broken down for you in detail, so you can skip the long process of manually researching and comparing cloud costs.
- Resource Optimisation: Mechanisms within Kore Cost allow you to pinpoint services that aren’t being used, further conserving your budget and resources.
