Appvia‘s new cloud cost prediction and visibility tool, Kore Cost is integrated within the latest version of our Kore platform to compare costs from AWS, Azure, and GCP at the planning and provisioning stage. The new tool also provides ongoing visibility of actual costs incurred by a team’s infrastructure. Appvia also stated that Kore Cost‘s capabilities help stop project costs from spiraling out of control in early-stage development. Kore Cost is built with a developer-centric approach, embedded into the company’s self-service multi-cloud developer platform.

See cost implications across different cloud providers

Appvia’s new tool also allows teams to see cost implications across different cloud providers and reusable cloud plans, and immediately see how altering node pool sizes and instances would change these costs. Jonathan Shanks, Appvia Co-Founder and CEO said,

“The cloud has allowed businesses to innovate, develop, and deploy on a scale that was unimaginable several years ago, but understanding what impact that might have on your bottom line has proved challenging. There’s so many factors to consider, that it could take days to draw up an accurate assessment of what a project might actually cost when everything is up and running. Developers have traditionally been out of the loop when it comes to the financials of a project, but they’re the ones with the skills and understanding of the build to be able to assess where costs can be saved.”

Benefits of Kore Cost: