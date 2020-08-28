Data and ransomware protection provider, Arcserve announced the availability of its direct-to-cloud backup and disaster recovery services to U.S. resellers and managed service providers on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. With the agreement, Arcserve Cloud Direct became more accessible to solve data protection challenges. It solves data protection challenges for organizations with remote workforces, multiple sites, and those with critical systems that require RTOs and RPOs of minutes.
Easy deploy and remote management
Arcserve’s solution deploys easily and allows users to remotely manage all users and capabilities with a few clicks on a cloud-native console. Clark Brown, Vice President of Channel Sales and Strategic Alliances at Arcserve said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Organizations are looking to offsite data protection services now, more than ever, to ease challenges associated with ransomware and larger data loss surfaces driven by the rapid wave of telecommuting. We’re excited to make Arcserve Cloud Direct more accessible in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to give partners and MSPs a convenient way to attain critical cloud-native capabilities in the way in which customers are buying.”
Discussion about this post