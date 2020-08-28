Data and ransomware protection provider, Arcserve announced the availability of its direct-to-cloud backup and disaster recovery services to U.S. resellers and managed service providers on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. With the agreement, Arcserve Cloud Direct became more accessible to solve data protection challenges. It solves data protection challenges for organizations with remote workforces, multiple sites, and those with critical systems that require RTOs and RPOs of minutes.

Easy deploy and remote management

Arcserve’s solution deploys easily and allows users to remotely manage all users and capabilities with a few clicks on a cloud-native console. Clark Brown, Vice President of Channel Sales and Strategic Alliances at Arcserve said,