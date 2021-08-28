Cognitive cloud networking company, Arista Networks announced that the company is expanding its cloud-grade routing solutions for next-generation network edge roles in the multi-cloud era. The company’s Extensible Operating System enhancements for cloud and service provider customers transform edge and backbone routing, migrating from legacy routers to software-driven, highly available, and scale-out architectures.

Three additional edge use cases

The company stated that new capabilities enable three additional edge use cases for multi-cloud, metro, and 5G RAN based on Arista’s cloud-grade routing principles. Arista enters its third phase of routing solutions with the simplification of multi-cloud edge, metro edge, and 5G edge designs. These key attributes, driving the next phase of cloud-grade routing, for new edge profiles include:

Multi Cloud Edge: Demand for public cloud services is creating the new cloud edge, created by the cloud footprint at the network edge to deliver services closer to the end customer. Cloud edges are being built globally, with 100G/400G directly connecting to the cloud, based on a repeatable Layer 3 architecture, common software-driven provisioning and programmatic traffic steering, to deliver uninterrupted service that scales globally.

Metro Edge: Legacy router designs are degrading quality and end-user experiences for service providers. To meet the new bandwidth demand and faster connectivity for E-LINE and E-LAN services, service providers are upgrading their metro ethernet edge with Capex efficient, high density merchant silicon-based 100G/400G routing platforms. Additionally, to achieve Opex efficiency, service providers are simplifying protocol complexity by adopting a single protocol for multiple edge VPN services and driving consistent automation for the metro fabric – the combination for faster and scalable service delivery.

5G RAN Edge: 5G architecture is disaggregating traditional mobile backhaul, bringing the public cloud footprint in the RAN (Radio Access Network) for real time localized service updates. To address bandwidth demand from distributed nodes and a radically scaled user/device and traffic profiles, 5G edge requires scale-out repeatable routing design with high speed, high performance connectivity, a single OS for open standards based protocols and consistent automation framework across the mobile backhaul and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) deployments, enabling Opex efficiency and faster time to market for new services.

