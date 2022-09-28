Arista Networks announced innovations for its comprehensive cloud-grade routing platform that simplify and secure routing.

cloud-grade routing These software and hardware innovations drive down customer operational cost and complexity with a consistent and modern approach.

Arista advances the enterprise edge by securing data-in-transit over high-speed links with innovative TunnelSec technology.

Data-driven cloud networking company, Arista Networks announced new improvements for its cloud routing platform. With the improvements, the company aims to simplify and secure routing for organizations, mobile providers, and cloud operators. The improvements, including both software and hardware innovations, reduce the operational cost and complexity for customers with a consistent and modern approach for a broad range of use cases.

Next-generation cloud routing

Arista’s latest innovations drive additional new use cases, including secure enterprise edge, high-speed cloud connects, and mobile networks. Arista is using the TunnelSec technology to improve the security of the data in transit over high-speed links. It provides in-line encryption at wire rates from 10G to 400G in the R3 Series.

Data Center Interconnect deployments are also simplified with a unified solution connecting Ethernet VPN-based data centers or across MPLS domains and leveraging cost-effective 400GZR optics and integrated line systems. The expanded R3 Series provides power reduction, feature expansion, and performance improvements, allowing users to reduce cost and complexity for existing and emerging use cases. The R3 Series portfolio doubles by adding 26 new systems, including:

Expanded choice of 800G ready 7800R3 with 12 and 16 slot modular systems – 460Tbps and 576 ports of 400G

Flexible and efficient 7280R3A compact modular for metro, mobile, and DCI applications

7280R3A Series with 50% performance increase scaling up to 54 ports of 400G with integrated Line System ports and SyncE for timing solutions

New R3A Series is available with a choice of route/policy scale and integrated TunnelSec.

Dariusz Solowiej, Vice President of Network Technology & Customer Operations at Arelion said,

« We are excited to partner with Arista Networks to innovate, build and operate one of the world’s largest Internet Backbone and to advance our Next-Generation routing roadmap. Arista’s R3-series and EOS software allow us to address the rapid growth in demand and connectivity services in the highly dynamic and competitive market. »