Arista Networks unveiled additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software products. CloudEOS Edge is designed to integrate with native cloud networking services like Amazon Web Services Transit Gateway, enabling cost-effective and high-scale multi-cloud routing services. The new system integrates seamlessly into the cloud infrastructure ecosystem with native interoperability. With CloudEOS’ fully-interoperable open standards, production clients will be able to interoperate with WAN and SD-WAN environments and dynamically balance application performance across multiple carriers.

Core to this announcement include:

CloudEOS Edge – supporting dynamic path selection services across all major cloud providers at the high-throughput network edge facing the Internet and multiple private and public carriers

AWS Transit Gateway Integration – seamless automated provisioning and multi-cloud routing, interoperable with AWS Transit Gateway services

Availability of Pay-as-You-Go elastic consumption of CloudEOS across AWS, Azure and GCP

Delivery of the Arista CloudEOS Terraform provider, enabling declarative software-defined provisioning of multi-cloud backbones through Hashicorp Terraform and Arista CloudVision

Multi-Cloud Dashboard – centralized visibility of enterprise multi-cloud backbones and resources through Arista CloudVision

Key and measurable benefits of Arista CloudEOS and CloudEOS Edge with Transit Gateway integration are: