Arista Networks unveiled additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software products. CloudEOS Edge is designed to integrate with native cloud networking services like Amazon Web Services Transit Gateway, enabling cost-effective and high-scale multi-cloud routing services. The new system integrates seamlessly into the cloud infrastructure ecosystem with native interoperability. With CloudEOS’ fully-interoperable open standards, production clients will be able to interoperate with WAN and SD-WAN environments and dynamically balance application performance across multiple carriers.
Core to this announcement include:
- CloudEOS Edge – supporting dynamic path selection services across all major cloud providers at the high-throughput network edge facing the Internet and multiple private and public carriers
- AWS Transit Gateway Integration – seamless automated provisioning and multi-cloud routing, interoperable with AWS Transit Gateway services
- Availability of Pay-as-You-Go elastic consumption of CloudEOS across AWS, Azure and GCP
- Delivery of the Arista CloudEOS Terraform provider, enabling declarative software-defined provisioning of multi-cloud backbones through Hashicorp Terraform and Arista CloudVision
- Multi-Cloud Dashboard – centralized visibility of enterprise multi-cloud backbones and resources through Arista CloudVision
Key and measurable benefits of Arista CloudEOS and CloudEOS Edge with Transit Gateway integration are:
- Consistent declarative provisioning through Hashicorp Terraform and CloudFormation is enabling customers to align network provisioning into the same CI/CD pipeline workflows used for standard cloud operations
- Digital media companies are supporting thousands of virtual private clouds in multiple regions to improve the end-user experience for high-value service delivery with distributed systems-of-engagement
- End-to-End flow visibility for troubleshooting and validating policy and controls application simplifies the troubleshooting and improves return-to-operations time enabling the IT organization to meet stringent SLAs when supporting production applications
- Security and segmentation are preserved from data center through to the public cloud infrastructure enabling a consistent set of policies and controls to be easily implemented for all workloads, critical in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and government
Discussion about this post