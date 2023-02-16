Arista Networks reported revenue of $1,275.6 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to the previous quarter and an increase of 54.7% year-over-year.

The company’s CFO Ita Brennan said that fourth-quarter results epitomize the focus on profitable revenue growth, leveraging R&D, and go-to-market investments.

For the first quarter of 2023, Arista Networks expects revenue between $1,275 million to $1,325 million.

Data-driven, client-to-cloud networking solutions provider, Arista Networks announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022. The company also announced its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023. For the full year and fourth quarter, the company managed to increase its revenue by more than 40%.

Fourth quarter and full year

According to the report, Arista Networks’ revenue increased by 48.6% at the end of 2022, compared to the fiscal year 2021. In the fourth quarter, the company increased its revenue by 54.7% year-over-year. Fourth quarter highlights are:

Revenue of $1,275.6 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 54.7% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin of 60.3%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 60.3% in the third quarter of 2022 and 63.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.0%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 61.2% in the third quarter of 2022 and 64.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income of $427.1 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $239.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income of $445.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $262.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full-year results:

Revenue of $4,381.3 million, an increase of 48.6% compared to the fiscal year 2021.

GAAP gross margin of 61.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.8% in the fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.9%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 64.8% in the fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net income of $1,352.4 million, or $4.27 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $840.9 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, in the fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP net income of $1,448.3 million or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $915.0 million or $2.87 per diluted share, in the fiscal year 2021.

During the fourth quarter the company also:

Arista Delivers Continuous Integration Pipeline for Network as a Service Automation – Arista announced a comprehensive network automation solution with the Arista Continuous Integration Pipeline. Built on Arista’s EOS Network Data Lake, the Arista CI Pipeline helps enterprise customers adopt a modern network operating model.

Arista Delivers Next Generation Switching for Compute and Storage – Arista announced the expansion of its widely deployed 7050X4 Series, adding new 100G to 400G systems, providing longevity and investment protection for enterprise compute and storage, colocation providers, and managed services providers.

For the first quarter of 2023, Arista Networks expects:

Revenue between $1,275 million to $1,325 million

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%

Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 40%.

Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks said,

« Arista continues to help our customers deliver innovative network transformation platforms for data-driven cloud networking. Despite having to navigate industry wide supply chain challenges, FY22 was a year of record performance exceeding expectations in growth, revenue and profitability. »