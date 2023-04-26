Arista Networks announced a cloud-delivered, AI -driven network identity service to help secure IT operations with simplified deployment.

-driven network identity service to help secure IT operations with simplified deployment. The service is based on Arista’s CloudVision platform and expands the company’s zero-trust networking approach.

CV AGNI is currently in trials and expected to be generally available in the second quarter of 2023.

Cloud networking solutions provider, Arista Networks introduced a cloud-delivered, AI-driven network identity service for enterprise security and IT operations at the RSA Conference. Arista Guardian for Network Identity, which is based on CloudVision, expands the company’s zero-trust networking approach to enterprise security. The new service aims to secure IT operations with simplified deployment.

Simplicity and security at scale

CV AGNI is based on Arista’s foundational NetDL architecture and benefits from Autonomous Virtual Assist for a conversational interface that eliminates the complexity of managing network identity from a traditional legacy NAC solution. AVA is capable of codifying a real-world network and security operations expertise and benefits from ML models for Ask AVA service, which comes with a chat-like interface that allows users to configure, troubleshoot, and analyze enterprise security policies and device onboarding. CloudVision AGNI delivers key attributes from client to cloud across the cognitive enterprise:

Simplicity : CV AGNI is a cloud service that eliminates the complexity of planning and scaling the compute resources for an on-premises solution. Administrative actions take a fraction of the time compared to a traditional NAC solution. It also natively integrates with industry-leading identity stores.

: CV AGNI is a cloud service that eliminates the complexity of planning and scaling the compute resources for an solution. Administrative actions take a fraction of the time compared to a traditional NAC solution. It also natively integrates with industry-leading identity stores. Security : CV AGNI leapfrogs legacy NAC solutions by redefining and greatly simplifying how enterprise networks can be secured and segmented by leveraging user and device context in the security policies.

: CV AGNI leapfrogs legacy NAC solutions by redefining and greatly simplifying how enterprise networks can be secured and segmented by leveraging user and device context in the security policies. Scale: With a modern microservices-based architecture, the CV AGNI solution scales elastically with the growing needs of any enterprise.

Based on the CloudVision platform, CV AGNI delivers network identity as a service to any standards-based wired or wireless network. CloudVision AGNI’s key features include the following:

User self-service onboarding for wireless with per-user unique pre-shared keys (UPSK) and 802.1X digital certificates.

Certificate management with a cloud-native PKI infrastructure

Enterprise-wide visibility of all connected devices. Devices are discovered, profiled and classified into groups for single-pane-of-glass control.

Security policy enforcement that goes beyond the traditional inter-group macro-segmentation and includes intra-group micro-segmentation capabilities when combined with Arista networking platforms through VLANs, ACLs, Unique-PSK and Arista MSS-Group techniques.

AI-driven network policy enforcement based on AVA for behavioral anomalies. When a threat is detected by Arista NDR, it will work with CV AGNI to quarantine the device or reduce its level of access.

CV AGNI is integrated into Arista CloudVision to provide a complete identity solution. CV AGNI is in trials now with general availability in Q2 2023.