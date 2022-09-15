Arm, the British chip technology firm unveiled its Arm Neoverse roadmap including Neoverse V2 to meet demands from the industry.

Neoverse V2 will provide a huge performance increase for cloud and HPC workloads without consuming more power and area.

Arm also informed that its next-generation N-Series product is in development and will be available to its customers in 2023.

Arm Ltd., the British chip technology firm owned by SoftBank Group unveiled its next generation of data center chip technology named Neoverse V2 as part of its Arm Neoverse roadmap to respond to the rapid growth of data from 5G and internet-connected appliances.

The demand for data is insatiable, from 5G to the cloud to smart cities

Arm said in its announcement that the industry has been looking for further advances in cloud workload performance without more power and space. The company aims to respond to these demands by launching the Neoverse V2 Platform, codenamed Demeter. It features their latest V-Series core and broadly deployed Arm CMN-700 mesh interconnect. Neoverse V2 will provide improved performance for cloud and HPC workloads. It will also bring several Armv9 architectural security enhancements. Arm stated;

« The demand for data is insatiable, from 5G to the cloud to smart cities. As a society we want more autonomy, information to fuel our decisions and habits, and connection to people, stories, and experiences. »

Arm also informed that they already have multiple partners with designs based on Neoverse V2 in progress. And Nvidia is one of them who is using V2 as the computed base for their Grace data center CPU. Grace merges the power efficiency of V2 with the power efficiency of LPDDR5X memory to provide 2x performance per watt over servers powered by traditional architectures.

Furthermore, as part of Arm’s responding demands for effective performance and effective output from its customers, its next-generation N-Series product which currently is in development will be available to partners in 2023. This next N-Series CPU will enable increases in both performance and efficiency of N2.