Arrcus introduced its solution for connecting distributed applications and data with the announcement of Arrcus Multi-Cloud networking (MCN) platform. According to the announcement, the Arrcus MCN Platform which is powered by ArcOS enables highly available connectivity for workloads and data with hyperscale performance and security across any cloud, any region, and any site.

A new architecture

With Arrcus MCN, customers can sustain the rapid growth of applications and data in distributed locations around the world and leverage a new architecture that delivers hyperscale multi-cloud networking solutions with reliable scale, predictable performance.

The Arrcus MCN platform which consists of ArcEdge is flexible, secure, and automated. ArcEdge is a secure data plane element and ArcOrchestrator, which is the modern orchestrator that dramatically simplifies and secures cloud connectivity.

Devesh Garg, founder and CEO, Arrcus, said,