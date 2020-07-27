Arrcus introduced its solution for connecting distributed applications and data with the announcement of Arrcus Multi-Cloud networking (MCN) platform. According to the announcement, the Arrcus MCN Platform which is powered by ArcOS enables highly available connectivity for workloads and data with hyperscale performance and security across any cloud, any region, and any site.
A new architecture
With Arrcus MCN, customers can sustain the rapid growth of applications and data in distributed locations around the world and leverage a new architecture that delivers hyperscale multi-cloud networking solutions with reliable scale, predictable performance.
The Arrcus MCN platform which consists of ArcEdge is flexible, secure, and automated. ArcEdge is a secure data plane element and ArcOrchestrator, which is the modern orchestrator that dramatically simplifies and secures cloud connectivity.
Devesh Garg, founder and CEO, Arrcus, said,
“Enterprise multi-cloud adoption is fundamentally a transport challenge; more generally, how one efficiently moves data across such varied networking deployments at the lowest cost. Approximately 90% of SaaS customers require solutions integrating existing data centers with public clouds. Furthermore, these solutions must support both brownfield and greenfield deployments while providing flexibility, predictable application performance, scale, and always on security while supporting a consistent orchestration environment. The Arrcus MCN platform singularly provides the Power of One, a solution that unifies and provides seamless connectivity across the data center, the edge, and the multi-cloud.”
