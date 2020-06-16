Hewlett Packard Enterprice company, Aruba announced the availability of the industry’s first AI-powered, cloud-native platform that predicts and resolves problems at the network edge before they happen. The platform is designed to deliver a cloud experience at the edge. Aruba ESP is built on AIOps, Zero Trust network security, and a Unified Infrastructure for campus, data center, branch and remote worker locations. The all-in-one and automated platform continuously analyzes data across domains, ensures SLAs, identifies anomalies and self-optimizes, while seeing and securing unknown devices on the network.

Cloud service or on-premise

Aruba ESP can be both used as a service in the cloud or on-premises, as a managed service delivered through Aruba partners, or via network as a service through HPE GreenLake. With its capabilities, Aruba ESP turns information into knowledge to help organizations to accelerate transformation and maintain business continuity via a single, cloud-native platform. It can reside either on-premises or in the cloud, and secures and unifies the infrastructure across the enterprise built on the following core principles:

AIOps is the critical component of Aruba ESP, which uses AI and analytics to identify exact root causes with greater than 95% accuracy, auto-remediate network issues, proactively monitor the user experience, tune the network to prevent problems before they occur, and use peer benchmarking and prescriptive recommendations to continuously optimize and secure the network. In a live customer deployment, using AIOps resulted in a 15% increase in throughput capacity and reduced issue resolution time by nearly 90%, ultimately resulting in a vastly improved end-user and IT experience.

Unified Infrastructure consolidates all network operations for switching, Wi-Fi, and SD-WAN across campus, data center, branch, and remote worker environments under Aruba Central, a cloud-native, single-pane-of-glass console that correlates cross-domain events to reduce issue resolution time and manual errors. In addition, Aruba’s unified infrastructure approach provides customers with a choice between controller services on-premises or in the cloud, delivering maximum flexibility at the enterprise scale.

Zero Trust Network Security combines built-in role-based access technology, Dynamic Segmentation, and identity-based intrusion detection to authenticate, authorize and control every user and device connecting to the network, while still detecting, preventing, isolating and stopping attacks before they impact the business.

Keerti Melkote, president of Aruba said,