Asperitas announced the appointment of Peter Uelen as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Uelen previously held management positions in IBM, Lucent Technologies, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv. Uelen takes over the role from Wim Buters, who is not set for his retirement. He will be responsible for commercial and business development activities.

30 years of experience

Uelen brings more than 30 years of experience including developing and managing international business and teams in IT, telecom, and datacentre infrastructure industries. The company also announced that the introduction of new technologies is a common thread in his career. Peter Uelen, CCO of Asperitas said,