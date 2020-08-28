Asperitas announced the appointment of Peter Uelen as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Uelen previously held management positions in IBM, Lucent Technologies, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv. Uelen takes over the role from Wim Buters, who is not set for his retirement. He will be responsible for commercial and business development activities.
30 years of experience
Uelen brings more than 30 years of experience including developing and managing international business and teams in IT, telecom, and datacentre infrastructure industries. The company also announced that the introduction of new technologies is a common thread in his career. Peter Uelen, CCO of Asperitas said,
“The Asperitas Immersed Computing® technology is very innovative. It’s not only an enabler for next generations of IT hardware, but it will also strongly contribute to a more sustainable datacentre industry. We are in a position to continue our leadership in the immersion cooling market, with a strong and focused product portfolio validated by enterprise-level users and strategic partners like Shell to enable carbon-neutral datacentres globally.”
