Cloud services provider, Atlantic.Net expanded its offer which enables new cloud VPS customers to double their server resources at no extra cost. The company will also upgrade its all cloud plans to the capabilities of the next highest price bracket at no additional cost for new customers at its San Francisco data center.

Free-to-Use promotion

This program also includes Atlantic.Net’s Free-to-Use for One Year Server promotion. All new free tier users will be automatically upgraded from 1GB to 2GB Cloud Server usage for one full year. The company initially offered the new program in Orlando, New York, Ashburn, and Toronto, but has now expanded it to San Francisco. Customers will be able to take advantage of the G3 plans with double memory. Marty Puranik, CEO and Founder, Atlantic.Net, said,

“With this expansion, our Free-to-Use promotion is now available in five data centers for one full year. We are excited to continue to expand our services and happy to allow entrepreneurs a full year of free service with our G3.2GB Cloud VPS. This is one way we are helping small businesses and developers get their businesses off the ground.”

