Atlas Cloud announced the appointment of Nigel Redwood as the Non-Executive Chairman. He has 17 years of experience in leading managed service providers of Desktop-as-a-Service and Hosted Desktop solutions.

To strengthen Atlas Cloud’s board

Nigel Redwood’s appointment follows the appointment of its first Chief Financial Officer, Michael Conn in late 2019 in order to strengthen Atlas Cloud’s board. In March, Atlas Cloud secured a £2m investment to develop its product offering.

Nigel Redwood talked about his new role, saying,

“Atlas Cloud is at an extremely exciting time in its story that resonates strongly with my own industry experience. The chance to work closely with a team that shares the same ethos to a company we started 20 years ago is a great opportunity for me on a personal level. I believe that the next five years in this industry will be very interesting and it is a privilege to support the team in both fulfilling and exceeding its ambitious business plan in these times.”

Prior to Atlas Cloud, he worked at Nasstar that was acquired by GCI. He will mentor Atlas Cloud’s leadership in fulfilling the company’s five-year business plan by working closely with CEO Pete Watson and senior team to deliver upon strategic objectives in key target markets.