Atlas Networks unveiled a free cloud cost-optimization assessment. With the consultation process, Atlas Networks provides customized solutions that generate increased IT efficiency and more predictable costs, without sacrificing the reliability of these critical cloud systems. Organizations that complete the process typically save an average of 30% on their cloud infrastructure. Atlas Networks also offers managed services and WebOps to help drive and stabilize internal IT teams.

85 years of combined expertise

Atlas Networks team provides 24/7 technical support and the successful deployment, monitoring, and smooth operation of mission-critical web applications with over 85 years of combined expertise. Anand Pallegar, founder, Atlas Networks said,