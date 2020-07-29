Atlas Networks unveiled a free cloud cost-optimization assessment. With the consultation process, Atlas Networks provides customized solutions that generate increased IT efficiency and more predictable costs, without sacrificing the reliability of these critical cloud systems. Organizations that complete the process typically save an average of 30% on their cloud infrastructure. Atlas Networks also offers managed services and WebOps to help drive and stabilize internal IT teams.
85 years of combined expertise
Atlas Networks team provides 24/7 technical support and the successful deployment, monitoring, and smooth operation of mission-critical web applications with over 85 years of combined expertise. Anand Pallegar, founder, Atlas Networks said,
“Today, in the wake of COVID-19, many businesses have reduced staff and are pivoting to remote work. So, reduced overhead and cost savings, especially on technology solutions imperative to business operations is increasingly important to companies of all sizes. Identifying cost-savings and streamlining cloud investments is what our team does best. When it comes to successful client engagement, we strongly believe in a culture of continual collaboration, communication, and transparency to resolve issues, minimize downtime, and deliver an optimized experience. When it comes to critical IT infrastructure, we welcome the opportunity to provide some certainty and support to businesses in these uncertain times.”
