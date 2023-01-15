AtlasEdge and Megaport announced a partnership that allows AtlasEdge’s platform to utilize Megaport’s Software Defined Network.

Pan-European Edge data center provider, AtlasEdge and Megaport, a global NaaS provider, announced a new strategic partnership that will see AtlasEdge utilize Megaport’s on-demand Software-Defined Network across its expanding portfolio. The partnership will commence with two of AtlasEdge’s key UK locations becoming Megaport enabled.

Direct connectivity to public cloud providers

The company aims to roll out the Megaport SDN to more AtlasEdge locations across Europe to provide customers with the ability to take a hybrid approach to data storage and computer functionality. The sites, which are in London and Manchester, will offer AtlasEdge customers:

Choice : Dedicated private access to an industry-leading 243 cloud on-ramps and more than 700 on-net locations

Security and Performance : Reliable, direct, private connections that bypass the public internet

Marketplace : A global ecosystem of more than 350 service providers, including, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, Rackspace, and SAP, as well as leading IP Transit, VIOP allowing customers to easily consume services from within the ecosystem.

Ease-of-Use : Delivered from the self-service easy-to-use Portal, Megaport services can be enabled and adjusted as required in real time.

Optionality : Enable hybrid cloud , multicloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures via point-and-click provisioning with the intelligent Megaport Cloud Router

Performance : Localise applications and terminate traffic closer to the edge where performance matters

Scalability : Elastic connectivity supports business needs and aligns to cloud consumption models

Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer of Megaport said,

« We are pleased to be partnering with AtlasEdge as part of our growing ecosystem of data centre partners. Providing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform on AtlasEdge’s sites simplifies cloud connectivity for customers, enabling them to quickly choose and connect to the services they need. »