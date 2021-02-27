Atlassian announced the acquisition of Chartio, a cloud-based visualization and analytics solution, based in San Francisco and Blacksburg, Virginia. The company aims to provide data visualization for its products. According to the announcement, the company also aims to unleash the power of data gathered from its products to allow its customers to go beyond out-of-the-box reports and customize analytics to meet their needs.

Unleashing the potential of the data

Atlassian also stated that Chartio will serve as the company’s new analytics and data visualization engine across our products, starting with the Jira family.

During the integration of Chartio into the Atlassian platform, the company stated that its north star is to centralize and connect data across our products and third-party tools to surface unique insights to teams and drive them to act. Chartio has built a feature-rich, easy-to-use product, and their culture and relentless customer focus will play a key role in furthering the opportunity. Dave Fowler, Founder and CEO, Chartio, said,

“Chartio was created to make working with data accessible to anyone. We are thrilled to be joining Atlassian and amplify our missions with such an incredible platform, company, and customer base.”

