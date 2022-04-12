Atlassian announced that restoring some of its cloud services can take two more weeks. Last week, Atlassian announced that a maintenance script accidentally disabled some of its cloud services. According to the announcement, around 400 Atlassian customers have been impacted by the outage which started on the 5th of April. Impacted services are Jira Software, Jira Work Management, Jira Service Management, Confluence, Opsgenie Cloud, Statuspage, and Atlassian Access.

While running a maintenance script, a small number of sites were disabled unintentionally. We’re sorry for the frustration this incident is causing and we are continuing to move through the various stages for restoration. [1/3] — Atlassian (@Atlassian) April 7, 2022

Minimal or no data loss

The company stated that they are expecting recoveries with minimal or no data loss, the issue isn’t completely resolved yet. Atlassian stated that they are beginning to bring some customers back online, however, the company estimates that the rebuilding effort to last for up to two more weeks. The company spokesperson stated that this is the company’s biggest priority and hundreds of engineers focussing on resolving the outage. The company also stated,

« The rebuild stage is particularly complex due to several steps that are required to validate sites and verify data. These steps require extra time, but are critical to ensuring the integrity of rebuilt sites. We apologize for the length and severity of this incident and have taken steps to avoid a recurrence in the future. »