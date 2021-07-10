Atos and IBM announced plans to collaborate to build a secured infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense. According to the announcement, the Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to use advanced technologies, infrastructure services, and expertise from the duo’s Global Technology Services to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT system, and build a proprietary mobile network.

Digital Backbone for the Dutch Ministry

The duo also announced the expansion of their strategic global alliance in January 2021 to transform digital acceleration, increased productivity, and reduced operating costs. The announcement reinforces the duo’s collaboration and mutual commitment to helping customers. Peter `t Jong, Head of Atos in The Netherlands said,

“Our work on Groundbreaking IT (GrIT) marks our continued commitment to building secure infrastructures that help global customers accelerate their digital transformations. By collaborating with IBM, a world-class partner with deep experience in helping government organizations across the globe modernize with advanced technology, we will help enable the Ministry to build an agile organization based on a reliable, secured, future-ready, and flexible digital infrastructure.”

Evaristus Mainsah, GM of IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem said,

“Collaborating on GrIT with Atos, one of our sustainability-focused global ecosystem partners, reinforces our mission to build secure infrastructures using open hybrid cloud to help customers make their organizations future-ready. Together, we’re helping customers, like the Dutch Ministry of Defense, accelerate their digital transformations by streamlining operations and increasing productivity in a most secured environment.”

See more Cloud Computing News