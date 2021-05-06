Atos and SENAI CIMATEC, one of Brazil’s important education, research and innovation institutes, announce Brazil’s first Center of Excellence in Quantum Computing dedicated to the business sector. Located in Salvador, Bahia, the Latin America Quantum Computing Center (LAQCC) aims to promote the adoption of quantum technologies, provide training to build a local quantum computing workforce and encourage scientific research in the most diverse areas.

To build technological roadmap

The LAQCC will enable business users to build technological roadmaps and conduct impact studies, algorithm investigations and applied research projects.

The director of Technology and Innovation at SENAI CIMATEC, Leone Peter Andrade, said,

“SENAI CIMATEC will be the first institution focused on Quantum Computing Technology – QCT in Bahia and one of the few nationwide. Our partnership with Atos positions us as a new player in the scientific and technological development of the disruptive branch of Quantum Computing.”

The Center of Excellence will host Brazil’s first Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM), the world’s most powerful quantum simulator. Named CIMATEC KUATOMU, the Atos QLM will leverage classic supercomputing hardware to simulate quantum systems and algorithms of up to 35 qubits. The Centre will focus on the exploration of the different applications of quantum computing and its integration with High Performance Computing (HPC technologies), in line with Atos’ ambition to launch a quantum accelerator by 2023.

With this infrastructure, SENAI CIMATEC will help users harness the power of supercomputing and quantum computing to deliver breakthroughs in areas that deal with large volumes of data, such as medicine, meteorology, geology, physics and oil and gas.

