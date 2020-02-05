Atos, announced the completion of its acquisition of Maven Wave, a U.S. based cloud and technology consulting firm.

Maven Wave, a consulting firm specialized in delivering digital transformation solutions for large enterprises, joins Atos. With this acquisition, Atos continues to build its Google Cloud solutions capabilities, notably by welcoming more than 330 Maven Wave employees, after being awarded the Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year in 2019. The company now holds ten Google specializations and is recognized as the Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year for the last two years running.

Google Cloud Partner of the Year

Elie Girard, Atos CEO said,

“We continue to build deep capabilities in the delivery of digitalization services that enable our clients to transform and deliver the experiences their customers want and expect across all industries. Our Cloud services expertise is second to none, as we provide a complete spectrum of specializations ranging from infrastructure and cloud migration to data analytics and machine learning. Our range of digitalization services, coupled with the relationship we’ve built with Google Cloud, makes us the number one Google Cloud partner across the globe.”

Maven Wave Founders Brian Farrar, Jason Lee and Jeff Lee said,