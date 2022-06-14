Atos announced the appointment of Nourdine Bihmane and Philippe Oliva as deputy CEOs while the Group is working on a possible separation into two publicly-listed companies. The Board of Directors has decided to study a project for the separation of Atos’ legacy activities on the one hand and its Big Data and Cybersecurity and Digital activities on the other hand. The two companies will be independently listed separately.

New strategy

Atos’ new strategy focuses on unlocking the value of the two distinct markets that the Group operates in. In their new roles, two new deputy CEOs will focus on:

Nourdine Bihmane is appointed Deputy CEO in charge of Tech Foundations , a leading business in managed infrastructure services, digital workplace, and professional services. With over 20 years of proven tech expertise, driving change management, growth, and P&L performance, Nourdine will be responsible for delivering quality, innovation, and competitiveness for TFCo (Atos).

Philippe Oliva is appointed Deputy CEO in charge of the Digital/BDS perimeter (to form the newly named SpinCo (Evidian)), a leading business in the digital transformation, big data, and cybersecurity markets, delivering high growth and high margins. Philippe joined Atos in April this year as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing a strong international experience in the digital sector, from almost 20 years at IBM where he managed Integrated technologies, Cloud services , and Hybrid Services.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Atos said,

« I am thrilled to welcome Nourdine and Philippe as Deputy CEOs of the Group. Both are highly recognized seasoned industry senior executives capitalizing on a large international exposure and with a proven track record in their respective fields. I know we can rely on their strategic acumen, proven leadership and operational efficiency that will be instrumental as Atos embarks on a transformation journey and intends to open the next chapter in its outstanding history. Together, we are committed to the success of the Atos turnaround plan that will be presented at our Capital Markets Day and we know that we can count on the highly talented Atos community to tackle these challenges together. I am confident that Philippe and Nourdine will succeed the possible separation of the Group into two publicly-listed companies when my strategic mission of putting this project on track will be accomplished, at the latest on September 30th. »

Joining forces with OVHcloud

Atos also announced that the company is joining forces with OVHcloud to expand quantum emulation. With the partnership in the quantum computing field, Atos’ quantum emulator will be available “as a service” through OVHcloud offers. The joint offering will make quantum emulations technologies more accessible and expand the quantum technologies ecosystem.

The partnership will allow research laboratories, universities, startups, and large companies to design quantum software and explore applications ahead of the market. The new offering aims to reproduce the various approaches to quantum computation by using the Atos’ SMP BullSequana X800 server. The users will be able to emulate circuits up to 38 qubits in double precision to solve quantum annealing problems of up to 5,000+ qubits.