Atos announced the evolution of Atos Managed Public Cloud Services. The collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure provides Atos to combine the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of public cloud with a catalog of services focused on application modernization and Cloud-based data analytics. The catalog will be expanded to meet the specific business needs of the customer.

To facilitate the adoption of Public Cloud

The adoption of Public Cloud has been growing. According to the latest IDC study, enterprise spending on public cloud services will grow at a rate of 23,3 % between 2019 and 2023. Atos Digital Cloud Services aim to tackle complex migrations and enable customers to harness the full power of hyperscalers’ Cloud for all types of workloads and data with its unique full-stack, end-to-end capabilities and services.

Wim Los, SVP Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos, said,