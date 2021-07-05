Atos launches ThinkAI, a complete solution to power high-performance artificial intelligence applications. It is designed for organizations using traditional high-performance computing that want to run more accurate and faster simulations.

High-performance artificial intelligence

AI-powered simulation enables researchers to tackle problems faster and more thoroughly, with increased accuracy, improved cost-efficiency, and Total Cost of Ownership, compared to traditional HPC simulation. ThinkAI is a comprehensive HPC AI solution that combines a full offering from consulting, to hardware and software solutions, to orchestration and final integration. The ThinkAI solution framework is made up of:

“Advise” with industry-contextualized consulting supported by experts at The Atos Center of Excellence in Advanced Computing.

“Architect” using best-of-breed AI hardware and software including partnerships with Graphcore and NVIDIA, supplemented with Atos’ digital security

“Accomplish” with end-to-end solution orchestration, accelerating time to AI operationalization and industrialization at optimized cost.

Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos said,

“AI has created a new paradigm for applications in the scientific and industrial domains, catalyzing the translation of data to actionable insights. As the complexity of the Machine Learning model and its associated costs continue to grow substantially, dedicated high-performance AI infrastructures become crucial for organizations that want to deliver research breakthroughs. ThinkAI provides a holistic and tailor-made solution approach in advising, architecting and accomplishing AI solutions for any industry, so that they may accelerate time to AI operationalization and industrialization.”

