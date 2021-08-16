Australian Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency Cloud Marketplace appointed Atos to provide cloud offerings. The 3-year agreement includes two areas, Cloud Services and related Cloud Consulting expertise.

Cloud-first approach

The company stated that Atos OneCloud has been designed with essential agility, cost-efficiency, and sustainability to meet the needs of citizens, governments, and public agencies. It also aims at developing a digital strategy based on business drivers and defines an actionable path forward in the digital transformation journey of government organizations. Atos’ Cloud offerings have been appointed on the DTA Cloud Marketplace within 2 categories:

Cloud Consulting category: includes cloud-based professional services using a simple rate-card system that gives buyers greater flexibility in how those services are used.

Cloud Services category: includes ICT capabilities offered under ‘as a service delivery models.

Mike Green, Managing Director of Atos in Australia said,

“We are proud to be part of the DTA Cloud Marketplace panel to provide Cloud offerings to federal government agencies. When governments have control over their national sovereign data in the cloud they can not only provide better and faster public services but also generate trust and provide leadership in times of challenges and disruption.”

See more Cloud Computing News