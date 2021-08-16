Authentic8, a provider of Silo, the Web Isolation Platform, became a Palo Alto Networks technology partner and unveiled its integration with the Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access cloud security platform.

Increased productivity

Through this integration, Silo’s zero-trust web browsing with the Secure Web Gateway (SWG) capabilities will be combined with Prisma Access to deliver comprehensive and seamless secure remote access to business resources, shielding users, devices, and applications from malicious web content.

Anupam Upadhyaya, senior director of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, said,

“We’re excited to bring the value of our technology partnership to customers. This integration complements the native Prisma Access industry-leading SASE capabilities by allowing high-risk web requests to be redirected into Silo’s cloud-hosted isolation environment, thus enabling increased productivity without compromising security or user experience.”

Corporate users can access web-based resources without risk, from anywhere, and on any device, with Authentic8’s patented Silo Web Isolation Platform.

Prisma Access can now redirect high-risk requests to the Silo Web Isolation Platform. This redirection allows organizations to provide employees with access to personal web resources, such as social media and communications, and work-related content from sites that would otherwise be blocked by IT security.

These Silo capabilities are also vital to providing access to corporate web applications and data to external parties. IT teams are responsible for enabling outsourced business processes. Outside contractors can apply Silo’s security, isolation, and fine-grained control to partners’ unmanaged devices, just like they would for devices they manage.

