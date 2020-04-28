VPN (virtual private networks) access is a must to keep security while working remotely. It acts as an encrypted tunnel between a user’s computer and a remote network’s firewall. Auvik Networks, a global network monitoring and management provider, has opened its VPN Monitoring solution to remote workers.

Proactive monitoring

To keep employees connected and productive, IT team should proactively monitor and manage the increasing demand for VPN access. VPN monitoring in Auvik’s network monitoring and management software makes easy to monitor, manage, and troubleshoot VPN capacity issues.

Alex Hoff, Chief Product Officer at Auvik said,

“During COVID-19, there’s been a massive surge in the number of remote workers around the world and the number of IT teams looking for ways to better support them. With this new VPN monitoring capability, IT teams can help minimize business disruption by ensuring remote workers stay connected to the business-critical information they need.”

While IT teams monitor SSL VPN sessions across multiple vendors and multiple sites, they do not need to collect data one device at a time. When sessions reach defined thresholds, Auvik alerts network managers. So, it enables IT teams to proactively address capacity issues before users are affected. IT teams who aren’t yet using Auvik can try Auvik free for 14 days.