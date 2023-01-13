Ava Labs and AWS joined forces to accelerate enterprise, institutional, and government adoption of blockchain.

Ava Labs is now also a member of the AWS Partner Network, enabling the firm to help customers deploy custom offerings on AWS.

Ava Labs plans to add Subnet deployment as a managed service to the AWS Marketplace allowing users to launch custom Subnets.

Ava Labs and Amazon Web Services are teaming up to help enterprises, institutions, and governments to adopt blockchain. With the partnership, Avalanche’s infrastructure and dApp ecosystem will be supported through the AWS Marketplace, including one-click node deployment. Avalanche node operators can run in AWS GovCloud for FedRAMP compliance use cases.

New infrastructure features

The partnership makes Ava Labs a member of the AWS Partner Network, which allows the company to help customers deploy custom offerings on AWS that are connected to more than 100,000 partners across more than 150 countries.

Ava Labs also announced its plans to add Subnet deployment as a managed service to the AWS Marketplace. It allows individuals and institutions to launch custom Subnets easily. The feature aims to distribute validators securing the Subnet across different regions and availability zones.

The duo also focuses on making it easier for more people to launch and manage nodes on Avalanche, giving the network even more strength and flexibility for developers. Ava Labs joins AWS Activate as well, to extend the benefit of AWS credits to builders in the Avalanche ecosystem. Emin Gün Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs said,

« It has been a huge boon for both individual and enterprise developers to be able to spin up nodes and test networks on the fly with AWS in whatever legal jurisdiction makes the most sense for them. I’m proud that we’ve implemented a protocol that can accommodate millions of participants with near-instant finality. Our work with Amazon can accelerate the positive impact of Avalanche. »