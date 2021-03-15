Avatier Corporation has released Avatier for ServiceNow, the latest addition to the Avatier Anywhere platform. Avatier for ServiceNow modernizes workforce collaboration by allowing users to securely connect, provision and audit any identity or app from within ServiceNow’s Now Platform.

A certified app

Avatier for ServiceNow is a certified ServiceNow app that adds a unified, passwordless approach to Identity Access Management (IAM) with single sign-on (SSO) to the Now platform to improve workforce efficiency. Since it is always on, users can make real-time requests for access to resources and applications and receive push notifications as well.

Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier, said,

“Avatier’s Identity Anywhere solution works wherever you use ServiceNow. Organizations from all industries can bring together Avatier IAM and ServiceNow into a single, unified user experience to access any application from their favorite devices and platforms. It works best when identity is built on and deployed using ServiceNow.”

Avatier for ServiceNow gives IT managers a no-code, frictionless approach to identity management and security authorization for provisioning, deprovisioning and auditing using existing directories, so you don’t have to add another layer of complexity.

It also provides comprehensive IAM, IGA and security for less than the cost of individual security applications. It comes with features like single sign-on, self-service group management, access governance, universal approvals, password management and lifecycle management.

