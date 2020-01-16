Avaya Holdings announced the appointment of William Madison as Vice President of Cloud Sales for North America.

Avaya Holdings, provider of enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, appointed William Madison as Vice President of Cloud Sales for North America. Madison will be responsible for enabling accelerated growth and adoption of Avaya Cloud Solutions with customers and partners.

Critical role in meeting the demand

Avaya is offering cloud-based unified communications, collaboration and contact center cloud solutions for organizations from large enterprises to small-medium business. Madison will focus on a new solution for helping customers with the journey to cloud-based unified communications. This solution is built on UCaaS platform combined with Avaya-only capabilities.

Madison worked at Masergy Communications before Avaya as Vice President of Global Channel Development and Channel Chief.

“Demand for comprehensive cloud communications and collaboration applications continues to accelerate, and we believe Avaya’s partner ecosystem plays a critical role in meeting this demand,”

said Jon Brinton, Avaya Vice President, North America Channel Sales.

“As Avaya continues its focus on delivering cloud solutions to help address the needs of our customers and partners, we’re excited to have Madison join our company with his extensive industry experience and demonstrated leadership building and expanding successful channel relationships,” he added.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Avaya, as the company strengthens its cloud portfolio and there is tremendous excitement among partners and customers around Avaya Cloud Office and our focus on providing a simplified customer journey to the cloud,” said Madison.

Source: 1