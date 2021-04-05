The cloud network platform Aviatrix has appointed AWS Cloud Networking Expert Brad Hedlund as a Principal Solutions Architect. Before joining Aviatrix, Hedlund held principal technical positions for some of the world’s biggest IT infrastructure brands including AWS, VMware / NSX, and Cisco.

A well-known name in networking industry

As the latest addition to the company’s Solutions Architecture and Engineering team, Brad joins a growing group of top industry talent, including James Devine, the former AWS networking expert and co-author of “AWS Certified Advanced Networking Study Guide.”

Brad Hedlund, the Principal Solutions Architect at Aviatrix, said,

“I’m thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Aviatrix. I’ve seen the market shift over the last two years and it’s no longer a single cloud world. Enterprise requirements for multi-cloud networking, security, and operational visibility have gone well beyond the basic services offered by any single cloud provider, and Aviatrix has a proven solution that is way ahead of anything I have seen out there. I wish I had joined sooner!”

Hedlund is well-known in the networking industry, considered by many as a premier technical resource and influencer. He is an expert in networking, data center infrastructure, with deep knowledge in both private and public clouds. Brad often speaks at industry conferences and hosts his own blog, which offers valuable content focusing on networking topics such as, Cisco UCS, data center networking architectures, VMware / NSX, and more.

