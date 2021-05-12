AWS has opened three new local zones in Boston, Houston, Miami. The company reached five local zones across four cities that two based in Los Angeles. It plans to open 12 more later this year.

Totally reached 5 local zones

AWS’s customers should select AWS services (compute, storage, database, and so forth) close to large population, industry, and IT centers. AWS Local Zones support use cases such as real-time gaming, hybrid migrations, and media & entertainment content creation that need single-digit millisecond latency for end-users in a specific geographic area.

Each local zone is a child of a particular parent region and is managed by the control plane in the region. The parent region for all three of these zones is US East (N. Virginia).

The use cases for local zones can be grouped into two categories:

Distributed Edge: These customers want to place selected parts of their gaming, social media, and voice assistant applications in multiple, geographically disparate locations in order to deliver a low-latency experience to their users.

Locality: These customers need access to cloud services in specific locations that are in close proximity to their existing branch offices, data centers, and so forth. In addition to low-latency access, they often need to process and store data within a specific geographic region in order to meet regulatory requirements. These customers often run a third-party software VPN appliance on Amazon EC2 instance to connect to the desired Local Zone.

