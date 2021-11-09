Cloud giant, Amazon Web Services introduced a new infrastructure region in Alberta, which is expected to be launched in late 2023 or early 2024. AWS Canada West Region includes three Availability Zones at launch and will join the existing AWS Canada Region in Montreal, which also consists of three Availability Zones. The company currently has 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions and plans to launch 27 more in 9 more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

$17 billion investment

AWS states that the company estimates that the AWS Canada West Region and existing AWS Canada Region in Montreal will create over 5,000 new jobs with a $17 billion investment in the local economies by 2037. These regions will also add an estimated $31.6 billion to Canada’s GDP during the same time period.

AWS’ availability zones have their own independent power, cooling, and physical security, and are connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks. The new region will provide users data residency preferences to securely store data in Canada. The upcoming will allow even more developers, startups, and enterprises, government, education, and nonprofit organizations, to run applications and serve users from Canadian data centers. Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS said,

“Our infrastructure in Canada has allowed customers to transform the way businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies serve their stakeholders. With another AWS Region in Canada, customers will see even lower latency for emerging solutions like 5G-enabled applications and machine learning at the edge, and it will strengthen their ability to architect their regional infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability. We are excited to build world-class infrastructure to help organizations reinvent how they deliver customer solutions and fuel economic growth.”

See more Cloud Computing News