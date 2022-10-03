AWS announced that Amazon WorkSpaces now offers support for Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 LTS , published by Canonical.

Until now, Amazon WorkSpaces offered the option of either Windows or Amazon Linux machines. Ubuntu is the first third-party Linux OS platform offered.

Users can launch Ubuntu desktops quickly with preferred configurations and they are only needed to pay for what they use.

Canonical announced the availability of Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure on the public cloud and the first third-party Linux OS available on the platform. The new solution is announced at the AWS End User Computing Innovation Day in Seattle, Washington. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully managed and secure cloud desktop platform with various hardware selections, without the upfront costs of deployment and configuration.

The first third-party Linux OS

Amazon WorkSpaces provides access to high-performance desktops from any location, preserving security for remote developers. Until now, the only options on Amazon WorkSpaces were either Windows or Amazon Linux machines. The addition of Ubuntu WorkSpaces provides access to many open-source tools and libraries.

The new solution enables users to easily provision and scale Ubuntu WorkSpaces. Users can launch Ubuntu desktops quickly with preferred configurations and they are only needed to pay for what they use. Ubuntu Desktop for WorkSpaces is available today in all regions where Amazon WorkSpaces is available, except for AWS China regions. It can be enabled from the Amazon WorkSpaces console, AWS API, or AWS CLI alongside any existing managed Windows or Amazon Linux desktops. Alex Gallagher, VP Cloud for Canonical said,

« We’ve brought Ubuntu Desktop to Amazon WorkSpaces so developers can streamline the design, coding, pipelines, and deployment of Ubuntu-based workloads, whether instances or containers, all within the AWS environment. Also, Ubuntu virtual desktops on WorkSpaces enable IT organizations to quickly and easily provision high-performance Ubuntu Desktop instances, delivered as a fully managed AWS service. In the face of constant and increasing pressure to support the security and productivity needs of hybrid workers, that’s a win for IT organizations and their end users. »