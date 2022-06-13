The cloud giant, AWS announced the general availability of AWS Mainframe Modernization. The new service allows users to modernize mainframe-based workloads faster and easier by moving them to the cloud. The new solution also allows users to refactor their mainframe workloads to run on AWS by transforming mainframe-based applications into modern cloud services. AWS users will be able to keep their applications as written and replatform workloads by reusing their existing code with a few changes.

Agility, elasticity, and cost savings

AWS Mainframe Modernization comes with a built-in managed runtime environment that provides the necessary compute, memory, and storage to run applications and helps automate the details of capacity provisioning, security, load balancing, scaling, and application health monitoring. The new solution also provides the development, testing, and deployment tools necessary to automate the modernization of mainframe applications.

Its complete development and runtime environment enables customers to modernize and run their mainframe workloads on AWS faster and easier. It also integrates the tools needed to modernize mainframe applications in a single environment, creating an end-to-end modernization pipeline. Users will be able to refactor their workloads written for mainframes to modern cloud services or maintain existing applications as written and re-platform them with minimal changes. William Platt, General Manager of Migration Services at AWS said,

« Customers often tell us that AWS is the best place to run any type of application because of its unmatched breadth and depth of purpose-built services. However, businesses in a wide variety of industries have relied on mainframes to run business-critical applications for decades. These businesses naturally want to modernize their mainframe-based applications to reduce costs and eliminate technical debt, but they don’t know how or where to get started. With AWS Mainframe Modernization, customers and systems integrators can now more quickly and easily refactor or replatform mainframe applications to run in the cloud. AWS Mainframe Modernization provides the necessary tools for organizations to take full advantage of the elasticity, scalability, and reliability of AWS, while also saving time and money. »