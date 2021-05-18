Cloud computing is one of the most significant technological advances of our time, and it has become vital for businesses in the UK and Ireland. Therefore, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its cloud computing skills development and job training program, AWS re/Start, across the UK and Ireland.

No cost to the learner

With the launch of new cohorts in Belfast and Cardiff reaching learners in Northern Ireland and Wales for the first time, in addition to new cohorts launching soon in Birmingham, Blackpool, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle, AWS re/Start will soon be available in 12 cities across the UK and Ireland. At the end of 2020, AWS re/Start operated in 25 cities across 12 countries, and the company expects to double the number of cities globally in 2021.

AWS re/Start prepares learners from unemployed and underemployed populations for entry-level careers in the cloud – at no cost to the learner. The full-time, 12-week, skills-based training program covers fundamental and transferable AWS Cloud skills, alongside practical career skills.

Real job opportunities

The program helps to prepare participants for entry-level cloud roles such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical-adjacent business support functions. The program is designed to accommodate differing levels of experience – even those with no previous technical knowledge can apply. AWS works with a number of collaborating organizations across the UK and Ireland to deliver the AWS re/Start program and build an inclusive, alternative, and diverse pipeline of new, in-demand cloud talent across a broad range of underrepresented groups.

For getting involved with AWS re/Start

AWS re/Start is already available in 16 countries around the world and forms a part of our commitment to helping 29 million people around the world grow their tech skills with free cloud computing training by 2025. To find out about how your business can get involved, fill out an employer interest form or contact AWS directly to find out more.

